Discount PlayStation Games and Accessories on Amazon

Amazon’s Gamer Week is underway, where the retailer is offering PlayStation games and accessories at a discount. Customers can enjoy discounted pricing on a variety of products such as headsets, DualSenses and more.

Amazon Prime subscribers are entitled to free shipping and other perks like items on Prime Gaming and access to Prime Video.

Check out discounted PlayStation games and accessories:

DualSense Charging Base — from R$249.90 to R$169.99;

Dualsense Control – Starlight Blue – from BRL 499.90 to BRL 399.99;

Logitech G335 Gamer Headset — from BRL 375.90 to BRL 313.00;

Gaming Trust GXT488 Headset — from BRL 309.37 to BRL 269.10;

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset — from BRL 525.95 to BRL 494.00;

ASTRO Gaming A10 Headset — from BRL 599.90 for BRL 259.00;

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – from BRL 249.90 for BRL 99.00;

Battlefield 2042 (PS4) — from BRL 299.90 for BRL 49.00;

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4) — from BRL 259.90 to BRL 69.00;

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5) — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 79.00;

In addition to discounted PlayStation games and accessories, there are still PS5 available for purchase on Amazon:

