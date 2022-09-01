Discover seven celebrities living with incurable diseases

Cristiani Dias 08/31/2022 – 20:26 Share

This Wednesday (31), August Orange ends, awareness month for Multiple Sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects about 2.8 million people worldwide, including some celebrities. For genetic or environmental reasons, in multiple sclerosis, the immune system begins to attack the myelin sheath (cover that surrounds all axons) that covers the neurons and this compromises the function of the nervous system.

In addition to sclerosis, other incurable diseases affect celebrities who often end up becoming spokespersons for disorders or syndromes. These people are responsible for raising awareness and end up helping others who suffer from the same illnesses.

Check out other celebrities who have multiple sclerosis or other incurable diseases:

Claudia Rodrigues

The actress has struggled for years with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in some part of the central nervous system and degeneration of neurons.

Gutta Stresser

Like Claudia Rodrigues, the actress Guta also suffers from multiple sclerosis. Recently, the two revealed that they intend to put on a show about multiple sclerosis.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair revealed in 2018 that she suffers from multiple sclerosis. The actress has been a spokesperson for the disease and always shares reports of her life living with the disease on social media.

Jessie J

The British singer discovered her illness after a scare in 2020. Jessie revealed that she woke up one day without being able to see or walk and was rushed to the hospital. It was then that she was diagnosed with Mènière’s Syndrome, an inner ear disorder that causes episodes of vertigo. The disease has no cure, only palliative care.

Avril Lavigne

The singer, who has been hugely successful since the 2000s, has repeatedly addressed her diagnosis of Lyme disease. This disease is a tick-borne infection caused by spirochete Borrelia spp. Symptoms include neurological, cardiac, or joint abnormalities.

Justin bieber

Thus, Avril Lavigne was also diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2020. Recently, Bieber also revealed a partial paralysis in his face caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is a disease caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Selena Gomez

The actress and singer revealed in 2017 that she suffers from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a disease also known only as lupus, a chronic and autoimmune rheumatic disease capable of affecting various systems of the body, causing inflammation in the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs. , brain, heart and blood cells.