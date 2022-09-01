Disney+ and Star+ arrive at Claro tv+ streaming catalog

Claro announced the expansion of its streaming catalog with the arrival of Disney+ and Star+. Since this Tuesday (30), customers of Claro TV+ can now access both applications, giving them more entertainment. According to the operator, the novelty comes to bring even more comfort and convenience to customers by offering the possibility of paying for the service in a single invoice.

With this, Disney+ and Star+ join the various platforms that Claro customers can find on the Claro tv+ service, in addition to video streaming and pay-per-view channels, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay, Paramount+, HBO Max, Premiere and many others. All with the comfort of having a single invoice, along with other Claro services.

The arrival of Disney+ and Star+ for Claro tv+ customers brings hits from movies and original series to classics, including Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the entire Star Wars saga, in addition to movies straight from the cinema to your home, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the most anticipated productions such as Abracadabra 2, Pinocchio and the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

In addition, users can enjoy ESPN’s favorite live sports from the entire collection of Star+ content, such as the latest season of This is Us and the entire collection of The Simpsons, and more.

Currently, Claro tv+ still offers more than 100 channels and 50,000 content, which can be accessed by application on connected TVs, tablets and smartphones. The service, as well as the streamings, can be acquired by the remote control itself, through channel 250.

In the first 12 months, customers will be able to take advantage of a promotion, with Disney+ at R$20.90 and Star+ at R$25.00, separately. For Combo+, a combined offer especially for those who want to enjoy both streams, the promotional value will be R$35.00.

As of 08/30, Broadband packages will be available to customers at the same prices, through the website www.claro.com.br/comboplus, or the Minha Claro residential application. Claro tv+ box and 4K customers can now access the Disney+ and Star+ app directly on TV, through Menu > Apps > Disney+ and Star+.