Doctor Strange 2 Almost Had A VERY DIFFERENT Appearance From Reed Richards

In one of the funniest moments in the MCU so far, Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic, finally debuted in the franchise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and lived by John Krasinski. The leader of the Fantastic Four, even, almost appeared in a completely different way in the long.

Michael Waldronthe sequel’s screenwriter, stated that even if he didn’t appear with the other Illuminati, Reed would definitely make a cameo, albeit more discreetly:

In an interview with empireWaldron stated that the first draft of the script had Reed in a post-credits scene and showed the scientist as an observer of Strange’s adventures (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America (Xochitl Gomez). “always wanted Reed Richards in this movie. In my first version, I wrote a scene just for fun, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by someone in the Baxter Building. and an elastic hand enters the frame to rewind the recording”, revealed the screenwriter, who confessed that Mister Fantastic is his favorite Marvel character.

Now the Multiverse will also freak out on streaming. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe latest Marvel movie, hits the Disney+ in June 22.

About the movie

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and expands its boundaries more than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary..

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. It is directed by Sam Raimi, produced by Kevin Feige and with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serving as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

The film is now showing in cinemas.

Read our review of the feature

