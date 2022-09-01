Doctor Strange 2 Writer Reveals If Wanda Will Return



01/09/2022

01/09/2022 10:07

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) writer Michael Waldron has revealed if Wanda will return to the MCU.

Waldron, in addition to the sequel to Doctor Strange, known for being the writer of Loki, a series that will win a second season.

In an interview with Empire, the writer addressed the possible return of the Scarlet Witch, the film’s greatest threat. He left the question open, revealing nothing of Marvel’s future plans.

‘She’s withdrawing from the council… For now? Forever? We’ll see. I’d like to see her again,’ he said.

Elizabeth Olsen, the actress who plays the character, has already asked fans to spread rumors about Wanda. She even approached at one point about a Scarlet Witch solo movie.



More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script was developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.

