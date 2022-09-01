Documents were in a safe place, says Trump defense

According to the lawyers, papers were expected to be in the residence due to the nature of the position the Republican held.

Former US President Donald Trump’s defense said White House documents were expected to be at his Florida residence because of the nature of the Republican’s office. According to the lawyers, the papers were in a safe place and the search of the property should not have been carried out.

O FBI (US Federal Bureau of Investigation) carried out a search and seizure operation in Mar-a-Lago on August 8. The writ of action, released on August 26, revealed that the Former president investigated for possible obstruction of justice and potential violation of the Espionage Act.

A hearing this Thursday (September 1, 2022) will bring together Trump’s lawyers and the DOJ (Department of Justice), which conducts the investigations. The session will deal with requests from the past president.

Among them, the preparation of a detailed report of the items seized, the return of what was not included in the court order that authorized the search and an independent expert to supervise the case.

“Three weeks after an unprecedented, unnecessary and legally unsupported incursion into the home of a president – ​​and possibly a candidate against the current chief executive in 2024 – the government, represented by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the office of the United States Attorney, has filed an extraordinary document before this Court, suggesting that the DOJ, and the DOJ alone, should be entrusted with the responsibility to assess its unwarranted pursuit of criminalizing the possession of a former President’s personal and presidential records in an environment safe”, reads in a letter from Trump’s defense to Justice. Here’s the intact of the document, in English (208 KB).

POSSIBLE OBSTRUCTION

On Tuesday (Aug 30), the DOJ said evidence was found that “government documents were likely removed and hidden” on deposit at Mar-a-Lago after the agency sent Trump’s office a subpoena for the return of any confidential documents. This led prosecutors to conclude that “possibly efforts were made to obstruct the government investigation”.

In May, the FBI examined 15 boxes of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago. The agency found 184 confidential documents in this initial batch. In the same month, the Republican’s lawyers were ordered to return all material marked as confidential that had not yet been delivered by the former president.

On June 3, Trump’s team presented the FBI with 38 documents marked confidential, including 17 labeled top secret.

But, according to the DOJ, one of Trump’s lawyers was present at the time of the handover “explicitly prohibited government agents from opening or looking at any of the boxes that remained in the warehouse, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that there were no documents with confidential markings”. Therefore, the agency asked the FBI to carry out the August operation.