Earn BRL 75,000 to live on a magnificent island; but that can happen

Many people have dreamed of traveling to a stunning island and enjoy good rest days, right? But what would you say if you were invited to live in a place like this and still receive something around €15,000 (Euros), around R$75,000 at the current rate? That’s what the government of Italy is proposing in a relocation program.

The place in question is the Italian island of sardinia which, despite the beautiful paradisiacal places, is experiencing population difficulties after local young people decide to move abroad in search of work. To resolve this impasse, the government has earmarked €45 million to cover up to 3,000 relocation grants.

What are the program rules?

At first glance, the proposal seems irrefutable, but reservations must be made. The first says that the selected candidate will have to move to a municipality in Sardinia with a population of less than 3,000. Which cannot be a good idea for those who like the hustle and bustle of large urban centers.

In addition, the freedom to use the money may be limited, for the purchase or renovation of a house. In this case, the grant cannot exceed half of the total cost of the house or renovation. Furthermore, the government may not always deliver the full sum of €15,000.

The conditions also say that beneficiaries must live on the new property full-time and register for permanent residency in Sardinia within 18 months of arriving in the municipality. That is, you cannot arrive in summer and leave in winter.

Why is Sardinia seeking people there?

With the aging of Italy’s citizens, whose average age is 45.7 years, the country’s population is predicted to decrease by almost 20% by 2070, from 59.55 million to 47.6 million inhabitants.

The big problem is the rural areas of the country, for example, Sardinia. Hence the urgent need to encourage young people to stay there or move to the island.

A fact that draws attention is that the population that lives in the region is known to live for many years. To give you an idea, there are more than 500 people over 100 years of age living in Sardinia, which makes it a true hub of centenarians in the world. The formula for this success can certainly be attributed to the beautiful natural landscapes of the place.