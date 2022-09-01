“Echoes” Cast: Find out where you meet the show’s stars from! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Admin 14 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Since debuting in Netflix, on August 19, the original series echoeshas surprised subscribers to the platform streaming when delivering a thought-provoking premise and a plot full of twists.

Of course, part of all the success that the series has shown is due to the work of the talented actors that make up the cast – many of them, already famous for other relevant titles. Check out, below, who are the actors that are part of the series main cast and from where you should know them:

“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Mission: Impossible” and “Magic Mike” are part of the actors’ resumes (Image: Playback/ABC/Fox).

Michelle Monaghan (Gina/Leni)

Discover the biggest hits and misses of “Echoes”, a series that divides opinions on Netflix
Michelle Monaghan plays the protagonists Gina and Leni in “Echoes” (Image: Disclosure/Netflix).

It’s impossible to talk about the cast of echoeswithout starting with the talent and versatility of the American actress Michelle Monaghan, who plays the two protagonists of the title. The mother of three, the 46-year-old actress is of Irish and German descent and has participated in several successful films and series.

Her TV debut was in 2000, when she participated in the cast of the series Young Americans”. After that, he acted in the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2001) before surrendering to the world of cinema. On the big screen, there are several hits starring the actress, among them The Bourne Supremacy(2004), Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005), Mission: Impossible 3(2006), pixels(2015) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect(2018).

Matt Bomer (Jack Beck)

Matt Echoes
Matt Bomer plays Jack in the platform’s original series (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

in addition to Monaghan, another successful actor who participates in the series is Matt Bomer, whose career is full of successful films and series. The star began his career at the age of 22, when he participated in the series All My Children(2000). After that, she had her career marked by participation in films such as The price of tomorrow(2011) and in the franchise Magic Mike(2012). On TV, the highlights are for American Horror Story(2014-2016) and The Sinner(2022).

Karen Robinson (Sheriff Louise Floss)

echoes
Karen Robinson is Sheriff Floss from “Echoes” (Image: Handout/Netflix)

Among the successful names already consolidated, another that stands out is that of the Canadian actress Karen Robinson, who interprets Louise on the Serie. His career began in 1994, with the film devilish passion“. Currently, his career is marked by playing great characters on TV, such as Ronnie in Schitt’s Creek(2015-2020) and see in Titans(2021). In the world of cinemas, its highlights are in Between Duty and Friendship” (1998) and “Against everything and everyone(2004)

Ali Stroker (Claudia)

After successful films and series, Ali Stroken joins “Echoes” (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

Another star who, despite having been successful in more recent works, also stands out in echoes It is Ali Stroker, that lives Claudia . His debut in Hollywood happened in the cast of the series glee(2013), and after that, she can participate in promising titles like Christmas Forever(2020) and BoJack Horseman” (2020). Recently, she gained even more notoriety after participating in award-winning titles such as Only Murders in the Building(2021-2022) and ozark(2022).

Gable Swanlund (Mattie Beck)

Gable Swanlund also participates in the original series (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

Due to their young age, many viewers of echoesmay think that Gable Swanlund is still starting her career as an actress, but the star has already participated in highly successful series such as Modern Family(2018) and General Hospital(2021). More recently, she has gained even more prominence by playing a role in the series. I never…(2020), original series by Netflix.

Rosanny Zayas (Paula Martinez)

Rosanny Zayas plays the police officer Rosanny Zayas in the series (Image: Playback/Netflix)

one more name of echoesthat has been successful recently on TV is that of the actress Rosanny Zayas, who started his career playing Barbarian on the Serie Three of One Kind(2013). After a break in her work, since 2018 she has participated in promising titles such as instinct(2018), Mom and Much More(2019), Modern Persuasion(2020) andThe L Word: Generation Q” (2019-2022).

Michael O’Neill (Victor McCleary)

echoes
Michael O’Nell plays the character Victor in “Echoes” (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Last but not least, another great name that is part of echoesis the actor Michael O’Neill, who has worked as an actor for over 40 years. His first series participation took place in Quincy ME” (1981), and after that, he was present in hits like Scandal(2018), Grey’s Anatomy(2010) and Bates Motel(2014). In cinemas, the actor participated in award-winning films such as Dallas Buyers Club(2013), transformers(2007) and Lessons for Life(2003).

Also check:
Discover the biggest hits and misses of “Echoes”, a series that divides opinions on Netflix

Did you already know the cast of the original series echoes“? Have you followed any production of these other actors? Share your opinions with us on social networks, and to stay on top of all the information about the series and other productions that are successful in the catalog of Netflix, stay tuned here and on the official pages of About Sagas!

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Lupita Nyong’o Posts Beautiful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

The death of Chadwick Boseman turned two years old on August 28, and the actress …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved