“Echoes” Cast: Find out where you meet the show’s stars from! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Since debuting in Netflix, on August 19, the original series “echoes” has surprised subscribers to the platform streaming when delivering a thought-provoking premise and a plot full of twists.

Of course, part of all the success that the series has shown is due to the work of the talented actors that make up the cast – many of them, already famous for other relevant titles. Check out, below, who are the actors that are part of the series main cast and from where you should know them:

Michelle Monaghan (Gina/Leni)

It’s impossible to talk about the cast of “echoes” without starting with the talent and versatility of the American actress Michelle Monaghan, who plays the two protagonists of the title. The mother of three, the 46-year-old actress is of Irish and German descent and has participated in several successful films and series.

Her TV debut was in 2000, when she participated in the cast of the series “Young Americans”. After that, he acted in the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2001) before surrendering to the world of cinema. On the big screen, there are several hits starring the actress, among them “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005), “Mission: Impossible 3” (2006), “pixels” (2015) and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect” (2018).

Matt Bomer (Jack Beck)

in addition to Monaghan, another successful actor who participates in the series is Matt Bomer, whose career is full of successful films and series. The star began his career at the age of 22, when he participated in the series “All My Children” (2000). After that, she had her career marked by participation in films such as “The price of tomorrow” (2011) and in the franchise “Magic Mike” (2012). On TV, the highlights are for “American Horror Story” (2014-2016) and “The Sinner” (2022).

Karen Robinson (Sheriff Louise Floss)

Among the successful names already consolidated, another that stands out is that of the Canadian actress Karen Robinson, who interprets Louise on the Serie. His career began in 1994, with the film “devilish passion“. Currently, his career is marked by playing great characters on TV, such as Ronnie in “Schitt’s Creek” (2015-2020) and see in “Titans” (2021). In the world of cinemas, its highlights are in “Between Duty and Friendship” (1998) and “Against everything and everyone” (2004)

Ali Stroker (Claudia)

Another star who, despite having been successful in more recent works, also stands out in echoes It is Ali Stroker, that lives Claudia . His debut in Hollywood happened in the cast of the series “glee” (2013), and after that, she can participate in promising titles like “Christmas Forever” (2020) and “BoJack Horseman” (2020). Recently, she gained even more notoriety after participating in award-winning titles such as “Only Murders in the Building” (2021-2022) and “ozark” (2022).

Gable Swanlund (Mattie Beck)

Due to their young age, many viewers of “echoes” may think that Gable Swanlund is still starting her career as an actress, but the star has already participated in highly successful series such as “Modern Family” (2018) and “General Hospital” (2021). More recently, she has gained even more prominence by playing a role in the series. “I never…” (2020), original series by Netflix.

Rosanny Zayas (Paula Martinez)

one more name of “echoes” that has been successful recently on TV is that of the actress Rosanny Zayas, who started his career playing Barbarian on the Serie “Three of One Kind” (2013). After a break in her work, since 2018 she has participated in promising titles such as “instinct” (2018), “Mom and Much More” (2019), “Modern Persuasion” (2020) and “The L Word: Generation Q” (2019-2022).

Michael O’Neill (Victor McCleary)

Last but not least, another great name that is part of “echoes” is the actor Michael O’Neill, who has worked as an actor for over 40 years. His first series participation took place in “Quincy ME” (1981), and after that, he was present in hits like “Scandal” (2018), “Grey’s Anatomy” (2010) and “Bates Motel” (2014). In cinemas, the actor participated in award-winning films such as “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), “transformers” (2007) and “Lessons for Life” (2003).

Did you already know the cast of the original series “echoes“? Have you followed any production of these other actors? Share your opinions with us on social networks, and to stay on top of all the information about the series and other productions that are successful in the catalog of Netflix, stay tuned here and on the official pages of About Sagas!