Echoes: Netflix series finale explained by showrunner; understand!

Suspenseful plots about people who have the same appearance are classics and usually yield good plots. In echoesfrom Netflix, we follow identical twins Gina and Leni (played by Michelle Monaghan, from Mission Impossible 3), who like to switch lives every now and then – until one disappears.

The series finale left fans stunned, some not understanding what actually happened. But calm down, one of the showrunners of the series, Brian Yorkey, explained the final result of the plot twists – considered “careless and silly” by the specialized critic, it is worth mentioning: the series reached only 29% of approval on the website Rotten Tomatoes.

With seven episodes, echoes premiered on August 19, telling the story of identical twin sisters Leni and Gina, who switch lives on their birthday every year, for a year.

Gina is married to a former therapist named Charlie (Daniel Sunjata) – and they reside in Los Angeles. Leni lives on Mt. Echo, where they grew up, with her husband Jack (played by Matt Bomer, also from another thriller series: American Horror Story).

With many twists and turns, Gina, pretending to be Leni, tries to escape the life-changing situation her sister has put her in – and the fact that Leni has been controlling her story for many years.

In the last moments of echoes, the twins fight on the edge of a cliff and reveal troubling truths, as Gina seemingly leaps to her death – though her body is never recovered. Leni, in turn, flees to Australia. But there are indications that Gina is living under a new identity.

Netflix/Playback.

In the final scene, Charlie is seen on a book tour, when a woman in disguise approaches him to ask about the “sister who killed herself”. Later, when the former therapist returns home, he finds another woman waiting for him. Like the public, Charlie isn’t sure which twin he’s dealing with.

Yorkey, in an interview with the website TheWrapended the suspense, spiking: the twin who appears in the reading of the book is Gina, while the twin who waits for Charlie at home is Leni.

Despite the low approval of specialized critics, the series fell into the public’s graces, dethroning even sandmanbecoming the most watched series on the Netflix platform – which led to rumors of a possible 2nd season.

Among the public, the approval of echoes on Rotten Tomatoes it was slightly better than that of the critics: 41%. And you, have you watched it? Tell us what you think on social media!