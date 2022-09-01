Eguinaldo is released from the national team and will defend Vasco against Brusque: “I hope he scores” | vasco

After debuting as a professional starter and scoring the winning goal for Vasco, Eguinaldo had a dream night in São Januário, in the 2-1 victory over Guarani, this Wednesday. The 18-year-old striker left the field to a standing ovation. Called up to the U-20 National Team, the youngster would miss the team against Brusque and Grêmio, but in the mixed zone, he confirmed that he got the release for Saturday.

– After the game against Brusque, I’m going to the national team. God willing, we will leave with the three points, I hope I play well and score a goal too. Then I’ll go to the national team, win the fours – said Eguinaldo.

1 of 3 Eguinaldo celebrates a goal in Vasco vs Guarani — Photo: André Durão Eguinaldo celebrates a goal in Vasco x Guarani – Photo: André Durão

Vasco got the release for the match against Brusque, which takes place on Saturday, at 16:30, at Augusto Bauer. In this way, Eguinaldo will only be out of the game against Grêmio, for the dispute of a quadrangular of the U-20, between Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Uzbekistan, which will serve as preparation for the South American in 2023. Andrey Santos, one of the leaders of Ramon Menezes’ team, was not called up and will be available for both matches.

In the mixed zone, Eguinaldo told about the emotion of making the first match as a starter for Vasco. The striker who arrived at the club last year, spoke of the meteoric rise that lives in São Januário.

– The emotion is very great. Whenever I talk to my teammates I say this. It’s all happening too fast in my life. I arrived practically last year here, I’m already in the professional team scoring goals. Now it’s time to think about the game against Brusque and guarantee the three points away from home.

Best moments: Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão Serie B 2022

In addition to the goal scored, Vasco’s second in the match, Eguinaldo participated well in many plays in the match. He pulled an important counterattack in the first half, which ended in a submission out of Nenê, and made a move starting alone from the midfield, but submitted it outside. After this move, he felt his leg and was substituted, being cheered by the crowd.

– Every child dreams of it. In being a player and being cheered by the crowd. Thank God I got a standing ovation today, by a crowd as beautiful and incredible as Vasco’s, who are always supporting us. About the injury, I’m fine, I just felt my groin there at the end of the game, but I’m ready to take the field for the next game on Saturday.

Vasco faces Brusque for the next round of Serie B, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Augusto Bauer. Emílio Faro’s team has 45 points and occupies third place in the competition with 45 points. The advantage in the G4 is four points for Londrina, fifth.

