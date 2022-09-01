Emílio Faro praises Vasco’s reaction after victory: “Committed team” | vasco

Vasco won again in Serie B after two rounds, beating Guarani, on Wednesday night, in São Januário. After the match, interim coach Emílio Faro praised the team’s reaction in the championship.

With the result of 2 to 1, Vasco reached 45 points. It rose to third place. It has four points more than Londrina, the fifth place.

– I heard a line a while ago. “Vasco is for the strong”. A team that comes from two bad results. A team tested and challenged. A very strong and prepared team. A team that will have clashes, but will give answers. A committed team. This is the message I have to give. A new team, a work that began in December with Zé Ricardo. I can say. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. Let’s put Vasco in Serie A. The fight now is to get the results away from home to bring a sense of relief – said Emílio.

Best moments: Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão Serie B 2022

Emílio faced a period of contestation with the lack of recent results. Asked about the pressure, especially after the loss to Bahia on Sunday, the coach replied:

– As an employee of Vasco, the coach is me. The command is with me. Today who is the coach is me. And I’m an employee of Vasco. What can I say? The theme today in the lecture is that we do our part. It doesn’t matter what will happen. It matters what we’re going to do. We know that in our domain we are in charge. We are undefeated at home. We brought that trust to avoid the worst situation, which is an internal championship. Today we climbed to third place. We move forward.

1 of 3 Emílio Faro in Vasco vs Guarani — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco Emílio Faro in Vasco x Guarani — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

Vasco returns to play on Saturday. The opponent is Brusque, in Santa Catarina.

More answers from Emílio Faro

Until that round, Vasco was the eighth team that conceded the most goals in dead balls. It’s an adjustment we’re making. Let’s adjust. But we are the third team that scored the most in set pieces. Today there was the wind factor. We enjoyed it in the first half but suffered in the second

Substitution for Marlon Gomes

Marlon comes from an injury. There was a period of pause. It was related. Today he was inserted within a longer playing time. It’s a process. If we play with him for 90 minutes, we could create a problem and not have him in the next game. We are supported by a series of professionals who are by our side. He didn’t leave because he was sick. He left because he returned that he couldn’t take the match anymore

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

He is released and goes to Brusque. Vasco’s management managed to release the athlete (from the under-20 team). He is a player who has been giving results. But we have to have a little patience. Today we put Eguinaldo in a favorable scenario, with the fans, in São Januário. But we have to be calm with him.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Departures of Alex Teixeira and Nenê

I made a statement in the last interview that I have players who are from the beginning who already have defined behaviors. These are the cases of Figueiredo and Pec. The Guarani were coming a lot from the sides. I used Figueiredo and Pec which are two motorcycles that I have. In my opinion, it solved the problem for us to have a more relaxed game against Guarani.

“Not relieved, but breathing”, says João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!