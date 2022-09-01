Emily Ratajkowski surprises with cropped top and bodycon shorts more striking

Emily Ratajkowski owns a carousel of It-girl items and constantly has this season’s must-have pieces in rotation. The model, 31, walked out in New York as she went shopping with her dog Colombo, looking stylish in a shocking aqua top.

Emily sported a pretty blue top that featured sumptuous knit fabric, ribbed details, a button-down effect, a classic sneaker collar, and a sleeveless silhouette. She paired the vibrant piece with some plain black cycling shorts and completed her off-set ensemble with a pair of pristine white sneakers.

The author of My Body strapped Balenciaga’s ‘Lindsay M Leather Buckle Shoulder Bag’ in black over the shoulder – for all your daytime essentials. The accessory, which is new to the AW22, is a sophisticated reinterpretation of a 1990s Balenciaga design, boasting a buckle strap and timeless leather baguette construction.

Emily wore her cascading brunette waves loose in an effortless style and shaded her face from the East Coast sun with some black cat-eye sunglasses.

Emily looked radiant in aqua blue

She opted for a fresh look, showing off her typical skin tone, naturally rosy lips, and dark features.

The model snapped a quick in-store selfie in her coveted outfit – which created a dazzling ‘quick pinch in stores’ aesthetic. She added a touch of sparkle to her summer outfit by wearing a pair of large, simple silver hoop earrings.

Emulate Emily’s eye-catching color palette with this sky blue top from beloved French brand Jacquemus.

La Montagne La Maille Ascu blue top, £82, Jacquemus

If you’re saving up for some more autumnal outfits, this affordable street option is the ideal alternative.

Top Turquoise Halterneck, £20, River Island

The model’s everyday attire is truly awe-inspiring – and she never fails to spruce up a look that is nothing short of magical. Emily recently looked sensational in Miaou’s £250 ‘Ginger’ mini dress. Featuring a mismatched sweet scarf print, a flippy mini skirt silhouette and a semi-sheer finish, the number was another memorable ensemble to add to the collection. of Emily’s incomparable clothing.

