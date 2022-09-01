Emily Ratajkowski turns heads in bold fitted jumpsuit

Emily Ratajkowski’s street style is truly second to none – which is not surprising given her status as a fashion industry veteran. The model graced the streets of New York in a sleek black jumpsuit on Tuesday, adding another charming look to her ever-growing style archive.

The mother of one, who recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, came out in the all-in-one piece that exuded workout-ready confidence. She paired it with some simple white Nike sneakers and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Emily wore her cascading brunette braids loose and sported radiant but everyday makeup. A hint of bronzed contour and a pale lip accentuated her naturally striking features – which have recently appeared in campaigns for Versace, Kerastase and Miu Miu.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the author of My Body looked relaxed as she walked along the busy city sidewalk.

Emily has impeccable street style

The jumpsuit is most typically associated with dance outfits and comes in the form of a jumpsuit or jumpsuit. Although initially practiced by athletes such as gymnasts, equestrians, figure skaters, acrobats, and circus performers, unitard slowly began to infiltrate mainstream pop culture and the celebrity world.

Dua Lipa is a fan of the divisive unitard

Music icons like Freddie Mercury had a penchant for the turtleneck jumpsuit – take his distinctive monochromatic harlequin leotard, for example. David Bowie was also partial to a play endorsed by Ziggy Stardust, as were Abba, Britney Spears and many other famous figures.

Singer Anne-Marie also sported the impressive one piece

The short silhouette jumpsuit, however, is a slightly rarer sight. The outfit was mostly seen in the festival scene, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its celebrity fan base.

In May, Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a bold ensemble with fans online, which featured a knee-length shape and scalloped details. Singer Anne-Marie has also donned an orange knit mini jumpsuit from the label It-girl Poster Girl – which has been credited with re-establishing the jumpsuit’s coveted place in the fashion market.

Jetta Jumpsuit, £155, Poster Girl

Want to jump on the trend? Girl’s Jetta Jumpsuit poster, which – side note – was worn by Kylie Jenner, features cut-out crystal hearts and figure-shaped polka dot lace.

Wear the item as is or tuck it under a black midi skirt for an unparalleled cool-girl aesthetic.

