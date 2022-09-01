Emma Watson talks about returning for a new ‘Harry Potter’ special

In a new interview with the magazine Vogue, Emma Watson answers if one day he would return to participate in a new “Harry Potter” special. The last was the 20th anniversary special, launched by HBO“Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts”.

Emma Watson on returning to ‘Harry Potter’ special

The actress Emma Watson, who played the character Hermione Granger, was one of the guests to participate in the special reunion of the cast of the saga inspired by the books of the same name. Along with her, a good part of the original cast reunited 11 years after the release of the last film, “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011).

Asked if she still keeps in touch with her other two colleagues in the main trio, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), she responds that “they both hate WhatsApp and are not good with their cell phones” (via E+).

“Actually, as a trio, we really try to stay away from the internet, so it doesn’t help when it comes to dating. We don’t have a group of our own, but we are exchanging messages from time to time individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday and I’m in love with him,” Watson shared.

About the special, she answers that yes, she would participate in a new reunion. “Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. When we were invited to the special, we both tried to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s nice to have each other’s support, knowing there would be another wave of attention coming. But there would be no harm in repeating the dose in about 20 years. If it happens, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”