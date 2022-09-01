Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica is offering 1,000 FREE course placements in the technology area; know more

Nowadays, there are many free course options available for those people who want to participate in classes, have access to content, and learn more, to increase their knowledge. Thus, the course can allow the person to develop in a professional area, which can increase the chances of getting a job in the future.

One of the opportunities that interested parties currently have is to take a course for free through the Brazilian Aeronautical Company (Embraer), which is currently responsible for opening 1,000 vacancies. But who can apply and how to apply? See more below.

Brazilian Aeronautics Company has a free course

Firstly, it is important to note that the vacancies being offered are intended for a course in the area of ​​technology. The offer takes place through the program called “Embraer Social Technology Program”, and the offer of vacancies includes citizens spread throughout the country.

It is worth noting that the classes will be held remotely and that the course will address the Python language as its theme. In this way, participants will be able to learn how to program using this type of language.

In addition, the planned course content will cover both more basic and advanced topics, going in a progression of content. In addition, the course will have three types of practices, namely:

Interactive: in this modality, participants will be able to count on weekly live classes, in order to help in the learning of the contents and to stimulate networking.

Practice: deals with content that focuses on the technical skills of the participants, to stimulate practical aspects of the job market.

Immersive: Focuses on building technical skills faster than the traditional model.

See also: More than 4 cities have free courses offered by SENAC; check out the learning areas

Who can apply and how to apply?

It is important to note that the program is exclusively aimed at black people. In addition, participants must be interested in developing themselves in the area of ​​programming language and technology.

There will be two segments, the first being divided into 3 modules and the second into 4. To register, you can use the address: https://www.xpeducacao.com.br/bootcamp/embraer-social-tech-careers. Applications will be accepted until September 18th and classes begin on September 27th.

In addition, the selection process for the vacancies consists of 6 steps, which range from the application to the result. One of the steps will involve profiling the candidates.

See also: FREE electrician course held online, check out how to sign up