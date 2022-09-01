European press names trans model as Mbappé’s new girlfriend

One of Paris Saint-Germain’s top stars, Mbappe I would have a new girlfriend in France. According to the newspaper ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the striker is in a relationship with model Ines Rau, the first trans woman to pose for ‘Playboy’ magazine.

Mbappé and Ines Rau were seen for the first time in May, in Cannes, and then were spotted by paparazzi on a yacht of the ace. The news was also reported by the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’ and reproduced by various media outlets in Europe.

Born in France to Algerian parents, the model underwent gender transition surgery at age 16. However, the woman only spoke publicly about the matter at the age of 27, in 2017, when she did the sensual shoot for Playboy.

– I lived a long time without mentioning that I was transgender. I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was afraid of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as a stranger. Then I thought, ‘You just need to be yourself.’ It’s a salvation to talk about your own truth, whatever your gender, sexuality, whatever. People who reject you are not worth it. It’s not being loved by others, it’s loving yourself – commented Rau at the opportunity.