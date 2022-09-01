Evan Peters in the first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s series on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

THE Netflix released a quick 9 second teaser of the series Dahmer which can be found in the catalog as Dahmer: An American Cannibal.

The attraction stars Evan Peters like the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to information, the miniseries should focus on white privilege and the various attempts, and opportunities, that Dahmer had to be arrested.

Check out the teaser on the series page.

Evan Peters Leads Ryan Murphy’s Series About Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Will Be The Subject of Ryan Murphy’s Next Netflix Miniseries

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan act as producers. Complete the list yet Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller like Dahmer’s parents; Niecy Nash will be the neighbor Glenda Cleveland who tried to warn the police and the FBI about Dahmer’s behavior. We will also have Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford.

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most well-known American criminals in the country. He killed almost 20 people, both men and children, during the 70’s and 90’s. Dahmer drugs, killed and had the habit of having sex with the bodies of his victims. He reportedly also practiced cannibalism and was known as the Milwaukee Cannibal.

Dahmer: An American Cannibal has no premiere date.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Check out what happens in the POST-CREDIT SCENES of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The text below contains SPOILERS! ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is finally showing in theaters and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved