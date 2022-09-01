Evan Peters in the first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s series on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

THE Netflix released a quick 9 second teaser of the series Dahmer which can be found in the catalog as Dahmer: An American Cannibal.

The attraction stars Evan Peters like the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to information, the miniseries should focus on white privilege and the various attempts, and opportunities, that Dahmer had to be arrested.

Check out the teaser on the series page.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan act as producers. Complete the list yet Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller like Dahmer’s parents; Niecy Nash will be the neighbor Glenda Cleveland who tried to warn the police and the FBI about Dahmer’s behavior. We will also have Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford.

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most well-known American criminals in the country. He killed almost 20 people, both men and children, during the 70’s and 90’s. Dahmer drugs, killed and had the habit of having sex with the bodies of his victims. He reportedly also practiced cannibalism and was known as the Milwaukee Cannibal.

Dahmer: An American Cannibal has no premiere date.

