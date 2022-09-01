evil! Dorival Júnior sends a message and calls on rivals about Flamengo

Rubro-Negro beat Vélez Sarsfield, away from home, by 4-0, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal

O Flamengo reached the semifinals of Liberators cup and, in the first leg, against Velez Sarsfield, away from home, held this past Wednesday, the 31st, has already put both feet in the final. O red-black won 4-0.

After the gala performance, the coach Dorival Juniorconsidered one of the main responsible for the recovery of the Flamengo after the beginning of the year with no prospects, he gave a press conference. The coach sent a strong message to opponents of all competitions.

“We’re doing a Brazilian championship recovery. We arrived in 14th place. It is a process, today we are in the vice-leadership, trying to get closer to the palm trees. We are not going to give up this objective”, began Dorival Juniorwho added:

“At Brazil’s Cup one game to go to reach the final, as well as the Liberators. Let’s respect both games, work to the maximum, nothing is set. You know well what a possibility of recovery represents. Nobody arrives by chance in a semifinal, they arrive by ability. We have to be as careful as possible. All care is little, there has to be respect in every way “.

IN THE FIGHT

O Flamengotoday, is the deputy leader of the Brazilian championshipseven points behind palm trees. At Brazil’s Cupwon the first game of the semifinal, against Sao Paulo, away from home, by 3 to 1, and is one step away from the decision. same case in Liberators cup.