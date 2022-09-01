Fabrcio sings the song from the Cruzeiro access: ‘May that day come soon’

photo: reproduction Fabrcio and the children will accompany Cruzeiro x Cricima in Mineiro

Former Cruzeiro player, Fabrcio, it was not time for Raposa to confirm the return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2023. While following the celestial tie with Sampaio Corra, by 1 to 1, this Tuesday (30/8), in So Lus-MA, for the 27th round of Serie B, the ex-midfielder got excited and rehearsed the “access music” alongside his children.

In a video published on his official Instagram profile, Fabrcio did not hide his anxiety to sing the new melody in Mineiro. “May this day come soon, let’s sing this song soon, because I can’t wait any longer”, he said.

The access song was prepared by rapper Das Quebradas and will be officially released on September 1st. The complete version will be released to Cruzeirenses through inserts in the game against Cricima, this Sunday (4/8), at 16 pm, for the 28th round.

Fabrcio also confirmed his presence at Gigante da Pampulha to accompany the clash against Santa Catarina. Together with his children, he is in the middle of a crowd in the Upper Yellow sector – traditionally occupied by the club’s organized.

At the moment, Cruzeiro leads Serie B with 58 points, 11 more than Bahia, in second place, and 17 ahead of Londrina, in fifth. The top four from Segundona will guarantee their spot in the national elite in 2023.

Fabrcio’s visits to Mineiro

This will be the third time that the ex-midfielder will have the emotion of following a Cruzeiro game in the Mineiro stand, in a crowd. In November last year, he went with his whole family to Gigante da Pampulha and watched the tie with Nutico, 0-0, for Serie B.

Fabricio by Cruzeiro

The former midfielder played for Cruzeiro from 2009 to 2011, being a three-time champion of Minas Gerais (2008, 2009 and 2011). The title of the 2009 Copa Libertadores escaped in the final, in Mineiro, in a 2-1 defeat to Estudiantes-ARG. In 2010, Fabrcio participated in the runner-up campaign in the Brazilian Championship. Raposa lost the title to Fluminense, who had two more points in the table (71 x 69).

The 6-1 victory over Atltico, in the last round of the 2011 Brazilian Championship, was Fabrcio’s last game with Cruzeiro’s shirt. The goals of the game were scored by Roger, Leandro Guerreiro, Anselmo Ramon, Fabrcio, Wellington Paulista and Everton. Rver discounted for Atltico.