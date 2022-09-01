Fall season 2022 series not to be missed

With the arrival of September, we officially entered the fall season 2022, the beginning of the most popular season in the series world. This is the season with the most bets, which, consequently, makes it even more difficult to select new series to follow. So, stay with the news that we won’t miss between September and December of this year.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Premieres September 2 on Prime Video

Synopsis: The series portrays, for the first time, the legends of the Second Age of JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth history. The narrative of The Rings of Power takes place 2000 years before the events of the movies The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and shows an age where great powers were forged, kingdoms were raised before they fell into ruin, hopes were created and where a great villain wants to cover the world in darkness.

Because we want to see: One of the most anticipated series of the year, promises to please fans of the universe The Lord of the Rings And not only. This universe is well supported by written material and presents a very complex story with lots of characters, but it manages to be cohesive and interesting. The fact that it’s a prequel makes it accessible even to those who haven’t seen the movies or read the books, and who don’t know this universe well. The breathtaking images already released are sure to delight fantasy lovers and raise expectations, not to mention the brilliant soundtrack created by Bear McCreary (outlander, Battlestar Galactica).

devil in ohio – Premieres September 2 on Netflix

Synopsis: based on thriller Juvenile by Daria Polatin, the miniseries devil in ohio It is also inspired by a true story and follows Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist who takes in a young patient who has run away from a cult. However, this act of kindness by Suzanne could put her entire family at risk.

Because we want to see: There’s a special appeal that only miniseries have, for some reason. Due to its short duration, we know exactly the type of commitment we are making and that we will have a real end. At a time when so many series go on far beyond what they deserved, it’s good to have few episodes. More particularly, the images revealed by Netflix easily catch the eye. It is a series that promises a lot of mystery, thriller and a certain sinister element that could differentiate devil in ohio from others of the police/investigation genre. The story sounds captivating and we’re looking forward to seeing Emily Deschanel on screen again. The age rating given – for people over 16 years old – makes us believe that this adaptation will be a little more “mature” than the book that gave rise to it, which is also a point in its favor.

wedding season – Debuts September 8 on Disney+

Synopsis: One thriller romance follows Katie and Stefan, two people who fall in love at a wedding and start a relationship, despite Katie already being engaged to another man. Two months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered by poisoning during the wedding reception. The police suspect that the crime was committed by Stefan, but Stefan suspects Katie and no one knows for sure what the truth is.

Because we want to see: O trailer in wedding season shows something truly different from the usual. At least compared to what you see on television! We have comic elements, but also moments of action and romance in the mix, which promises a light and fun amalgamation with the interest factor that always has a series that involves a crime, because we will want to know what happened.

Last Light – Premieres September 8 on Peacock

Synopsis: Last Light follows Andy Nielsen, a chemist who knows how dependent the world is on oil. During a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that something has happened to our planet’s oil resources, which has catastrophic consequences: transport stops, food is not delivered and crime soars.

Because we want to see: based on best seller namesake of Alex Scarrow, Last Light marks the return of Matthew Fox (lost) to television and assumes itself as a miniseries of only five episodes, which pleases any serious fan. In addition, the series promises to combine thriller from action to family drama, without forgetting a current theme related to the environment, in this case an ecological disaster, with all the problems that result from a small event and that quickly evolve to a global scale in a kind of “butterfly effect”.

Alaska Daily – Premieres October 6 on ABC

Synopsis: The drama follows Eileen Fitzgerald, a discredited journalist who leaves her life in New York to work at a newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska, on an adventure to find personal and professional redemption.

Because we want to see: Hilary Swank is yet another big movie star making the leap to television and it’s undeniable that the talented actress is the show’s biggest draw. However, Alaska as a setting is a differentiator and adds interest to the story. Fascinating landscapes and weather/climatic conditions are expected to be really an important part of the plot, almost as if it were a character, as you see in the good books. thrillers nordic. If our suspicions are confirmed and the series focuses on a single case per season, even better! We will thus escape what is usual in series on public channels and will have a greater depth of the story instead of a more casual approach.

A Friend of the Family – Premieres October 6 on Peacock

Synopsis: Inspired by real events, the miniseries follows Robert Berchtold, a close friend of the Broberg family who kidnaps one of the family’s daughters more than once over the course of several years.

Because we want to see: With one vibe much creepythe nine-episode miniseries promises to please fans of true crime. Additionally, it will be interesting to see Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) in a different role than usual, without being the “good guy” in the story, but mainly discovering how his character manages to commit this crime more than once and remain a “friend” with the family, challenging the limits of trust. We also highlight the presence of Mckenna Grace, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks in the main cast.

blockbuster – Premieres November 4th on Netflix

Synopsis: A comedy set at the last movie rental store in Oregon that explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

Because we want to see: Anyone who grew up in the 90s knows this video rental store perfectly, what you may not know is that there is still a store in Oregon today, the last in the world, and which works more as a tourist spot than as a movie and series rental. It’s true that comedies usually have a short life on Netflix, but that doesn’t stop us from taking a look at this one. Randall Park awaits us in the cast (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as protagonists.

Wednesday – Set to premiere this fall on Netflix

Synopsis: Described as a comedy, the Addams Family series covers Wednesday’s teenage years and traces his years as a student at Nevermore Academy. There, she tries to harness her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder spree that terrorizes the local community, and solve the supernatural mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. All this while she navigates her new and somewhat complicated personal relationships.

Because we want to see: Although there are already numerous adaptations of the Addams Family, either live action, or in animated format, this series stands out for focusing on one character in particular, Wednesday, who is a fan favorite, but, in particular, for being directed by Tim Burton, in what is his first television project. . Starred by Jenna Ortega, who has already shown her value in youthe cast also includes several well-known faces such as: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Thora Birch and Christina Ricci.

note: andor it’s just not on this list because it was featured in the Summer Series not to be missed article, before the premiere date was postponed.