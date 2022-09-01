Famous Harry Potter Actor Joins Cast

The production of the sequel to “Joker”, which already had the return of Joaquin Phoenix and the addition of Lady Gaga, gained another big name, which was successful in “Harry Potter”.

According to Deadline magazine, actor Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

The film will have Joaquin Phoenix again playing the role of the title character, which won him the Oscar for Best Actor, and the arrival of Lady Gaga, a singer and actress who will play another version of Harley Quinn, a character played by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe.

In addition to Gleeson, it was recently confirmed that Zazie Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the new film. There are still no details released about the story of “Joker 2”, but we know that Phillips will put his unique approach to the characters, and the film will have musical sequences, which has been speculated since Gaga began to be linked to the long.

Brendan Gleeson as Alastor Moody. Image: Warner Bros.

There are still no details on who Gleeson will play in the film. The Irish actor has acclaimed films on his resume such as Ridley Scott’s “Crusade”, M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Village”, and Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York”. But it was like the auror Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, from the “Harry Potter” film series, that Gleeson gained worldwide fame, and now he will seek to repeat the dose with “Joker 2”.

Initially, “Joker” had been envisioned as a standalone film, but a sequel ended up fueled by box office and critical success, plus 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and awards for Phoenix and also for the film’s Soundtrack.

With all the difficulties that Warner Bros. has been struggling to achieve success with its films based on the DC Comics, it makes sense that the studio would decide to expand on successful examples like “Joker” and the recent “Batman”, which also gained authorization for a sequel.

According to the American magazine, Warner Bros. plans an October 4, 2024 release date for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” French for “madness for two.” But with the studio’s recent film postponements, the date could end up being changed in the future. .

