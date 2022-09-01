Fantastic Four reboot has 2024 release date announced at Comic-Con

A significant update came out of San Diego Comic-Con in the long gestation the fantastic four restart. It is known that a new the fantastic four The film was heading into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a retelling of the group joining their fellow Marvel superheroes. At SDCC, the new film has officially been given a release date of November 8, 2024. No casting or plot information has been released about the project, but we now know when it will arrive with its specific spot in Phase Five of the MCU.

Previously, it was expected that the new the fantastic four would close out Phase Five of the MCU. Marvel’s plans for the next stages of the MCU were explained at SDCC, which now shows how the fantastic four has been set to start Phase Six. The Phase Five films that are now on the board are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The wonders, Blade, Captain America: New World Orderand Rays. Disney+ shows will also be part of Phase Five, including Secret Invasion, echo, Loki season 2, Iron heart, Agatha: Chaos Covenand Daredevil: Born Again.

There’s more, as other films have also been announced to join. the fantastic four in Phase Six. This includes two major releases such as a pair of Avengers movies were announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will come first with a release date set for May 2, 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7 of that year. Kevin Feige also confirmed that the Russo Brothers would not be returning to direct the next Avengers films.

Fantastic Four Brings the Famous Four to the MCU

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four’s introduction to the MCU was recently teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the hit movie, John Krasinski made a cameo appearance as Reed Richards after years of fans asking for him to be cast in that role. It was a fun surprise for fans and an interesting way to get the group involved in the MCU years before the new one. the fantastic four movie will hit theaters.

With that said, there’s certainly no guarantee that Krasinski will also play Reed Richards in the upcoming film. The actor was playing a variant in Doctor Strange 2so while he could theoretically return as the MCU’s Mister Fantastic in the fantastic four, Marvel could very well cast someone different to play the character. In any case, no casting information has yet been announced for the film which is in development. He will likely remain a popular choice for the role with fans, as will his wife Emily Blunt, who many want to see play Sue Storm.

This will be the fourth the fantastic four movie hit theaters. A version was released in 2005, followed by the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. A disconnected reboot of the MCU was also released in 2015, although the film was infamous. Even so, many fans can’t wait to see this new version finally hit theaters, although the wait will unfortunately take a while.

the fantastic four will be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.