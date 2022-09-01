‘Festival looks should be stylish and comfortable’, says stylist Anna Boogie

From the Newsroom 08/31/2022 – 7:30 Share

Rock in Rio is already knocking on the door and stylist Anna Boogie has listed several inspirations for looks to rock the productions, festivals usually bring together several people of different styles, but always have a more attractive look than the other.

“Festival looks should be stylish and comfortable, I also advise you to always bring a coat for when night falls, a right choice. The golden tip for you to enjoy the shows in style is to think about having fun with fashion. Remembering that at a festival you can be more daring and creative, because fashion and music complement each other”, indicates the stylist.

Normally at music festivals we see several style games, each one within its individuality, in order to add at the time of productions, Anna Boogie listed tips and inspirations to enjoy Rock in Rio, check it out:

“For an accurate choice in looks, I opt for caps, hats, glasses to add to the composition as a whole. A good option is to dare in accessories, especially earrings, necklaces and rings”, says Anna.

Anna recommended looks from some celebrities for inspiration

MOURA MAGÁ

For lovers of black, stepping out of the comfort zone and investing in accessories to complete the look will give the look more personality. Colored bags and shoes with a platform or boot work well. Glasses are always welcome

HAILEY BIEBER

“Jeans will always have their place of practicality in events like this. Look for the most comfortable ones, mix up accessories and finish off with a bucket hat and colored sunglasses. A very comfortable papete or sneakers are welcome.”

DUA LIPA

“Abuse the tops in different formats, they are super high. The butterfly one transformed the look. And he went out of the way with the cap and the belt.”

SARAH ASCROFT

You can even create a look with the bikini top. Place a different piece on top like a bolero with feathers on the cuff. With jeans it looks super cool! Hair accessories complete the fun tone of the look.

VANESSA HUDGENS

“A sheer dress with a bodysuit or bathing suit underneath is a good choice for those who want to dare in a modern way. Bet on shiny pieces and boots, they are a perfect match.”