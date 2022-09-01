First trailer for new movie from ‘My Father’ director sparks Oscar alert for Hugh Jackman – Monet

+



Hugh Jackman in The Son (Photo: Disclosure)

The first trailer for the movie ‘The Son’ (in literal translation, ‘O Filho’, still untitled in Portuguese) was released this week and has already fulfilled expectations: it is one of the titles to keep an eye on in the Oscar race, especially in the Best Actor category for Hugh Jackman’s performance.

The former Wolverine has been touted by critics as one of the favorites of the awards season since the announcement that he would star in the production. The feature film has the same authors of a great critical success – ‘My Father’ (2020), Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

Zen McGrath, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman in The Son (Photo: Disclosure)

Jackman plays Peter, a father who, two years after his divorce from Kate (Laura Dern), is living with his new wife – played by Vanessa Kirby – until his son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), a troubled teenager, moves back in with he. This forces you to revisit past traumas.

Peter tries to help Nicholas – a troubled, distant and angry young man – with his problems, but this ends up setting the family on a dangerous course. The cast also includes the participation of Anthony Hopkins, not by chance winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘My Father’.

Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby in The SonMcGrath, Laura De (Photo: Disclosure)

Already with the trailer the ‘golden statuette’ alert intensified. It is believed that Jackman has a good chance of finally taking home the statuette – his last nomination was in 2012 for ‘Les Miserables’ (2012) – as well as Vanessa Kirby, nominated for the award in 2020 for ‘Pieces Of a Woman’ ( 2020).

‘The Son’ will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7. Check out their first trailer.