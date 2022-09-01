Flamengo can prioritize Brasileirão, says football vice

Football vice president, Marcos Braz celebrated Flamengo’s 4-0 victory over Vélez Sarsfield, in the Libertadores semifinal. In an interview in the mixed zone of the José Amalfitani stadium, the manager admitted that the spot in the final is on the way, but he preached respect to the Argentine rival.

“We have to be aware that this is Libertadores da América. It’s an Argentine team, it’s the team that eliminated River Plate, it’s a great team in South America. It’s well underway, but we have to treat it with respect and professionalism. .”

Braz also talked about Flamengo’s planning in the coming weeks. With spots on the way in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the football vice-president signaled the club’s chance to use the main team in the Brasileirão.

“It’s a probability because we only have one more game in Libertadores. Dorival knows what the desire of all of us here is, which is to play in the three competitions. There’s only one game left in Libertadores. Now it’s going after the Brazilian. Still have Sao Paulo [pela volta da semi da Copa do Brasil]on the 14th, but the great championship that Flamengo has to chase now is the Brazilian Championship and that will be done”, he said.

Flamengo is seven points behind leader Palmeiras and returns to the field on Sunday (4), at 11 am, to face Ceará, at Maracanã. The return game against Vélez is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 7, also at Maracanã.