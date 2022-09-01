Flamengo forwards the sale of Lázaro to Almería for 7 million euros | Flamengo

Flamengo forwarded the sale of Lázaro to Almería, from Spain, for 7 million euros (R$ 36.34 million in this Thursday’s quotation). The Spanish club will acquire 70% of the player’s rights. There are still final details to be discussed before the announcement, but the negotiation is well advanced.

The Spanish club’s initial offer was 5 million euros, plus 2 million in bonuses, for 70% of the rights. Flamengo played hard, put their foot down and insisted on the 7 million, which was accepted by the Spanish team.

Discussions also took place over Almería’s payment deadlines. There will be no performance bonuses, but other forward selling clauses are on the table before the deal closes. Flamengo will still retain 30% of the player’s rights if the Spanish club chooses to trade him.

Spain’s transfer window closes on September 1. Therefore, there is a rush between the parties so that the documents are forwarded to the Spanish federation and that Lázaro manages to be registered in time.

Lazarus was coveted in Europe

Almería were not the only club to try to sign the 20-year-old striker revealed by Fla. England’s West Ham offered 5 million pounds (about R$30 million) for the player, but the Rio club responded by asking for double. The negotiation did not go ahead and the English team signed Lucas Paquetá, another cub from Ninho do Urubu.

In addition to Lázaro, Flamengo also lost other players in the current transfer window. Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique (negotiated with Fenerbahçe), Andreas Pereira (end of loan), Isla and Vitinho (terminations) were other athletes who left Gávea this second semester.

Garoto do Ninho, Lázaro stood out in the U-17 World Cup in 2019, when he scored a goal in the final and helped Brazil to be champions. He debuted for Flamengo’s professional team the following year, when he played in four matches. In 2021, he switched between Under-20 and professional and provided an assist in 13 games. It was in this season that he appeared most often. This year he played in 45 matches, scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

