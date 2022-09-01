Fluminense beats Fortaleza and goes to the semifinals of the Brazilian of Aspirants

Fluminense is in the semifinals of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. With a goal by Alexandre Jesus, the under-23 team defeated Fortaleza 1-0, this Thursday (09/01), at Estádio Luso Brasileiro, in Rio de Janeiro, in the return game of the quarterfinals. With the tie at 2 to 2, in Fortaleza, the Tricolor qualified with 3 to 2 in the aggregate score.

In the dispute for a place in the final of the competition, Fluminense will face Cuiabá, who passed by Sport in the quarterfinals. The first game will be next Thursday (08/09), at 15h, again at Estádio Luso Brasileiro.

DATASHEET

Fluminense 1 x 0 Fortaleza

Place: Luso Brasileiro Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: September 1, 2022, 3 pm

Fluminense: Pedro Rangel, Jhonny, Davi, Cipriano and Marcos Pedro; Wisney, Gustavo Apis (Douglas Nathan), Yago (Wiris) and João Pedro (Thiago Gonçalves); Alexander Jesus and Samuel.

Coach: Cadu Antunes.

Strength: Marcelo, Vitor Ricardo, Jhonatan, Renilson (Lucas Senna) and Nathan; Alix Vinícius, Venício (Ryan), Geilson (Marto) and Gabriel (Pablo Pardal); Davi (Andrey) and Vinicius Popó.

Coach: Leo Porto.

goals: Alexandre Jesus 22′ Q2 (1-0)

Yellow cards: Gustavo Apis, Alexandre Jesus and João Pedro (FLU); Alix Vinicius and Venício (FOR).

Red card: Pedro Rangel (FLU).

Arbitration: Felipe da Silva Gonçalves Paludo (RJ), assisted by Diego Luiz Couto Barcelos (RJ) and Andrea Izaura Maffra Marcelino (RJ). Fourth referee: Alex Gomes Stefano (RJ).