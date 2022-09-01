Former model Kate Moss reinvents herself as a wellness icon – 01/09/2022

Former British top model Kate Moss launches her online cosmetics and accessories store, Cosmoss, on Thursday in an attempt to reinvent herself as a wellness muse. Moss is now part of the group of celebrities who have created empires in e-commerce.

Not only known for her love of partying as well as her old relationships, such as American actor Johnny Depp and British musicians Pete Doherty and Jamie Hince, the Brit built her modeling career and now promotes a lifestyle based on “cosmic” nature. “.

She’s selling CBD collagen serums for £105 ($125), infusions ($23) and “sacred” fragrances (approximately $138) that promise to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycle.”

Although she continues to smoke, the former model guarantees in interviews that she no longer drinks and her youthful adventures are behind her. “I don’t like not being in control of myself anymore,” she told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs programme.

In the opinion of Eric Briones, author of the book “Luxe & Digital”, “beauty and well-being will be the new growth vectors of luxury”, which is why e-commerce lines and websites promoted by stars have multiplied.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Moss was one of the personifications of a slim-body trend in fashion known as “heroin chic”.

She ended the chapter of sculptural supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, before the emergence of curvier beauty icons like reality star Kim Kardashian.

Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner lead the launch of brands that generate millions of dollars.

Kim Kardashian’s fortune is estimated at $1 billion by Forbes, while Kylie Jenner’s is around $600 million.

Other artists from the music world such as Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and also from the cinema, such as Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow, have also entered the online commerce or cosmetics industry.

Kate Moss dedicated herself off the catwalks to photographic studies and collaboration with the low-cost fashion brand TopShop, victimized by the pandemic and acquired by the Asos group.

In addition, he launched in 2016 his own artistic agency named Kate Moss Agency (KMA). One of her main hires is her daughter Lila Moss, who also became a model, along with names like Ella Richards, granddaughter of Keith Richards, and singer Rita Ora.

ved-acc/mb/ms/jc

© Agence France-Presse