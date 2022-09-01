Frequent cell phone use can accelerate aging, research says

Pixabay cell phone use

Watch TV, use your cell phone and work in front of your computer. Activities so common in the daily life of the population can accelerate aging. That’s what a study by scientists at Oregon State University found. The accelerated appearance of the dreaded wrinkles originates from the blue light of these devices.

The research, to reach this conclusion, put flies for 14 days under blue light similar to cell phones. At the end of the period, the insects showed cellular aging. The study’s collaborators believe that the same process can occur simultaneously in several cells of the human body.

“There are growing concerns that prolonged exposure to artificial light, especially blue-enriched LED light, could be harmful to human health. Although the full effects of lifetime blue light exposure are not yet known in humans, aging observed in short-lived model organisms should alert us to the potential for cellular damage,” explains study leader Jaga Giebulowicz, a researcher at the OSU College of Science who studies biological clocks.

In the study published in the journal Frontiers in Aging, the flies were divided into two groups, one under constant light and the other left in a place without lighting. At the end of the experiment, the insects were killed and their material analyzed.

Flies exposed to light had higher levels of the chemical succinate, which indicates a loss in energy production. They also had lower levels of glutamate, which the researchers say signifies the onset of neurodegeneration. In addition, it was noted that they released genes to combat stress, a consequence of time under exposure to blue light. These changes suggest that cellular activity starts operating below normal, which can cause premature cell death.

Flies that were left in the dark, the analysis suggested, tend to live longer.

The study used blue light more intensely than reality, for 14 days without interruption. As a result, further research is planned to understand how it happens in the case of human cells. The idea is to analyze the similarities, mainly in relation to changes observed in the metabolites involved in energy production when exposed to blue light.

