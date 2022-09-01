Friend says that The Rock takes lunch to dinner at restaurants

Credit: Brazil Photo Press/Folhapress



Food care is paramount in the life of Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock. At 50 years old, the Hollywood star is still going strong with his diet to keep his muscles and a friend ended up delivering the actor. The “partner” commented that the interpreter of Luke Hobbs of “The Fast and the Lost” even takes a lunch box when he accompanies other people to restaurants. Detail: The Rock still asks to “heat” the meal.

Who revealed the curiosity about Dwayne Johnson was Stephen Merchant, director who worked with Johnson in the film ‘Fighting for the Family’ (2019). In an interview with SiriusXM’s ‘Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’, the filmmaker said: “I think someone told me – maybe [The Rock] is the one who told me – that when he goes out to dinner with friends, he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up. Because he needs to have a very structured diet.” The information is from the Page Six website.

“I also remember having a meeting with him in Texas. We were having a meeting about the movie and an alarm went off at 3:17 pm. Dwayne went to the fridge, got it. [um pote com] turkey and rice with ’15:17′ written on it and put it in the microwave”, recalled the director, laughing about the actor’s strict discipline with food and, consequently, with the diet.

Dwayne Johnson is in the cast of the movie ‘Black Adam’, from DC Comics. The feature, which also stars Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan, opens in Brazil on October 20. Less than a month ago, The Rocke even took to Instagram to record a break from the diet he called “Garbage Day”. The actor showed two hamburgers and two servings of fries accompanied by tequila as a meal.

Source: Folhapress