From Titanic to Tinder, Everything Has Become A Meme About An Actor Only Liking Young Girlfriends

The news of the end of the relationship of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, with the model Camila Morrone generated a flurry of memes and jokes on Twitter, as the model was the eighth girlfriend that the star broke up with before turning 26.

Previously, DiCaprio had relationships with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Israeli Bar Rafaeli, actress Blake Lively, American model Erin Heatherton, German Toni Garrn, actress Kelly Rohrbach and Danish supermodel Nina Agdal. All were at most 25 years old when, coincidentally, they stopped dating the actor.

As it could not be otherwise, the internet has not forgiven the “cut age” for DiCaprio’s dating. On Brazilian Twitter, Cauê Nascimento recalled the famous scene at the end of “Titanic” (1998), where the actor’s character, Jack, dies frozen to save the life of his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) after the shipwreck.

The actor’s expression next to Lady Gaga was also a joke:

In the US, several memes have played with the ages of DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriends. One used a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the caption: “Leo showing his girlfriend the door when she turns 25.”

Another recalled another classic scene from the animation “Toy Story”, when the boy Andy gets sick of playing with the Woody doll.

Even a card based on a scene from “The Great Gatsby” (2013) was created. The message says, “25? Looks like we’re done here.”

Even the Irish airline Ryanair took a ride on the controversy and took the opportunity to make an opportunity campaign on its social networks. The company posted on its Twitter profile an image simulating a Google search of “how old is Ryanair?”, with 37 in response. In the caption, the joke: “We haven’t seen Leo DiCaprio in 12 years.”