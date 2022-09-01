Gabi can miss Flamengo in the probable Libertadores final

Yes, Flamengo has one and a half feet in the big decision of the Conmebol Cup Liberators which will take place on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. For having defeated Vélez in Argentina by 4-0 in the first leg of the semifinal, Rubro-Negro can lose by up to three goals difference in Rio that advances to the stage, but the game at Maracanã brings a warning sign for the fan.

Flamengo’s top scorer in the year along with Pedro with 23 goals, Gabigol is hanging. That is, if he receives a yellow card in the return match against Vélez, he will be suspended for the big decision of the continental tournament. In addition to Gabi, midfielder Thiago Maia is another who, if he is warned with a card, will be absent from the final in Ecuador. Therefore, it is likely that Dorival Júnior will spare both athletes so as not to take any risk.

Flamengo will have two absences in the semi for similar reasons

Next Wednesday, when he receives Vélez, Dorival will not have defenders David Luiz and Léo Pereira. In short, both were hanging, and received a yellow card during the victory in Buenos Aires last Wednesday night. When trying to stop a counterattack, David pulled the shirt of an Argentine athlete in the midfield sector and was warned by the referee.

On the other hand, Léo Pereira got into a controversy with the bench of Vélez after the fourth goal scored by Pedro and received a yellow card by the referee on the spot. At the moment of the goal, the red-black shirt 21 made the hat-trick signal to the rival fans. The move was classified as a lack of respect for the “hermanos”, who went after Pedro. Finally, Leo tried to separate and received a warning.

Fla returns to the field this Sunday, against Ceará for the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã. The ball rolls at 11 am (Brasilia time).

