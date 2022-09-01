Galaxy A04s announced with 90 Hz display, Exynos 850 and 50 MP camera

After several leaks, the Galaxy A04s was finally made official by Samsung. The new smartphone was listed on the manufacturer’s website in Finland and its specifications show that the biggest focus is on cost-effectiveness.

That’s because we have a simple plastic construction, but an attractive design. In addition, the display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that has HD+ resolution and supports 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel even has a drop notch for the 5 MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A04s carries the Samsung Exynos 850 processor, and it works together with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. Storage options are 32GB, 64GB or 128GB, while there is also support for a MicroSD card.