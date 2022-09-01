Haaland scores 2nd hat-trick in 5 days and leads Manchester City to run over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Manchester City apply rout in Nottingham Forest with hat-trick from Haaland and goals from Cancelo and Álvarez

O Manchester City entered the field on Wednesday afternoon (31) and ran over the Notthingham Forest at home by 6-0, a match valid for the fifth round of the Premier League.

With Haaland’s second hat-trick in the Premier League and two goals from Álvarez and one from Cancelo, Guardiola’s team was far superior and did not relieve the opposition.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

How was the match?

The game started with a lot of movement from the Manchester Citywho remained in the offensive field and neutralized any possible move by the opponent.

After a short corner kick from Gundogan, Foden received and crossed to the area. Haaland anticipated the defender and swung the net, opening the scoring on his first touch of the ball of the game.

Nottingham Forest responded with Renan Lodi, who shot towards the area and had a header chance, but missed.

He again. After a failure by the opposing goalkeeper, City took the ball and Haaland made the pivot, putting Foden in great condition. The ball was left in the area for Haaland, who pushed into the empty net and scored his second of the match.

Much superior in the match, Manchester City completely dominated Nottingham Forest in the first half. After a cross from Cancelo, Foden headed for Stones, who played for the middle. Haaland rose to score a hat-trick and extend the score at the Etihad Stadium.

Julian Álvarez still had the chance to make City’s fourth, but he stopped at the crossbar.

The second half started with pressure from City, which didn’t slow down. Cancelo received it on the edge of the area after a pass from Bernardo, pulled it to the middle and hit a beautiful shot.

Without touching the ball, Nottingham Forest continued to be muffled. Julian Álvarez received a ball face to face with the goalkeeper and with a strong cross kick he scored the fifth goal of the match.

The sixth goal also came from Julian Alvarez’s feet. The ball was left for the player inside the area, who kicked beautifully to extend and finish the score.

Championship status

With the victory, City go to 13 points and are in the runner-up, two points behind Arsenal, who lead the top.

Notthingham Forest are in 14th position with just four points.

It went well: Haaland

City started the match dominating the opponent and had great help from Haaland, who had a great game and scored three goals.

In the first, he needed just one touch of the ball in the game to swing the opponent’s net.

In the second, after the opponent failed, Haaland made the wall and dominated well, leaving Foden facing the goal. The ball ended up falling to Haaland, who didn’t waste it.

The third goal came from a header after Stones moved into the area, Haaland scored the ninth goal of the season for City and is the Premier League’s top scorer.

It was bad: Henderson

With a lot of offensive pressure, the goalkeeper was unable to stop City’s deadly attack and took a rout.

After conceding three goals from Haaland, Henderson also didn’t hold back the attempts of Cancelo and Julian Alvarez, who extended the elastic score.

Upcoming appointments

Guardiola’s Manchester City enters the field away from home next Saturday (03), against Aston Villa, for the Premier League.

Also on Saturday, Leicester face Bournemouth at home, a game valid for the Premier League.

Datasheet:

goals: Haaland (12′, 23′, 38′), Julian Álvarez (65′, 87′) and Cancelo (50′)

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo (Sergio Gómez); Rodri (Mahrez), Bernardo Silva, Gundogan; Julián Álvarez, Haaland (De Bruyne) and Foden (Palmer). Technician Pep Guardiola

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Worrall, Kouyate, McKenna; Neco Williams, Yates (Colback), O’Brien, Renan Lodi (Toffolo), Freuler, Gibbs-White; Johnson. Technician Steve Cooper