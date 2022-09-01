‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson comments on whether she would return to another special in the saga

The reunion between Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint was a milestone. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/ Reuters

In January 2022, Harry Potter won its first special and left fans quite nostalgic. Eleven years after the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2the reunion between the actors was a milestone and Emma Watson seems to have been excited enough for a possible continuation of the project.

THE Voguethe eternal Hermione Granger confessed that she doesn’t have as much time to keep in touch with her colleagues Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and so I would like to see them more often.

“They both hate WhatsApp and are not one to keep their phones. In fact, as a trio, we really try to stay away from the internet, so it doesn’t help when it comes to dating. We don’t have a group of our own, but we are exchanging messages from time to time individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter, Wednesday, and I’m in love with him.”

Because of the hectic routine, Emma wants to remake a new special: “Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. When we were invited to the special, we both tried to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s nice to have each other’s support, knowing there would be another wave of attention coming. But there would be no harm in repeating the dose in about 20 years. If it happens, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts is a special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the launch of The philosopher’s Stone. The documentary is set in the main scenarios of the film franchise. The production is still available in the HBO Max catalog.