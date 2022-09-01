Harry Potter event takes place at Shopping Benfica on Thursday, 1st

O Shopping Benfica hosts the event “Back to Hogwarts”, performed by Geek Syndrome Produções, this Thursday, September 1st, starting at 10 am. Programming includes chat, presentation and exhibition of audiovisual works.

In the morning, there will be a broadcast of the movie “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”which begins the series of eight feature films about the young wizard.

Afterwards, the public will be able to watch the “Back to Hogwarts” Special. In this content, the actors who marked the production, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, talk about important moments of the recordings.

Another event activity will be the hypnosis presentation with Amauri Lima. Programming also has a chat with Hyago Vianamember of the fan group Ascendio, in Ceará.

“Back to Hogwarts” Programming

10 am – Screening of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

12 noon – Screening of “Back to Hogwarts”

2:30pm – Screening of “A Very Potter Musical Brasil”

5 pm – Hypnosis presentation with Amauri Lima

17:40 – Chat with Hyago Viana, from Ascendio CE

7 pm – Closing

Back to Hogwarts, at Shopping Benfica

When: Thursday, September 1, from 10 am

Where: Arena Benfica, on the ground floor of Shopping Benfica (Avenida Carapinima, 2200 – Benfica)

Free entrance

