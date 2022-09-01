‘Harry Potter’: Understand why the 1st of September is important for fans of the saga – Emais

Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from the movie ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Photo: Warner

Harry Potter rose again on social networks this Thursday, 1st of september. The date is a special day for fans of the book and film series, who put the saga’s name among the most talked about topics on twitter.

The celebration takes place because, in the fictional universe, the beginning of the month of September marks the day on which the characters embark on the Hogwarts Expressthat is, on the train that takes students to the famous school of magic and witchcraft.

Every year, students go to King’s Cross Stationin Londonand cross a wall between platforms 9 and 10, to reach the platform 9 and 3/4from where the train leaves towards the school.

Several important moments in history take place on the date that begins the school year at Hogwarts. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneis when the main trio Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) is known.

Already in The Chamber of SecretsHarry and Ron are unable to board the Hogwarts Express and must steal Lord Weasley’s flying car (Mark Williams). The duo ends up being seen by muggles – the non-wizards – and are almost expelled from school.

In addition, the last scene of the saga also takes place on September 1st. in the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowsthe characters gather on platform 9 and 3/4 to take their children on the Hogwarts Express.

Fan backlash

On social media, fans celebrated the commemorative date and took the opportunity to remember special moments involving the saga. Some even joked about not having received the famous “letter from Hogwarts”. Check out:

September 1: Classes return today at Hogwarts. Don’t be late! pic.twitter.com/uBJoqBPgt0 — Harry Potter – Brazil (@hpbraziI) September 1, 2022

September 1, 1991: -I’m Ron, Ron Weasley -I am Harry, Harry Potter -So, is it true? You really have… that… -Which? -Scar? -Oh yes… -Incredible!!!#BackToHogwarts #BacktoHogwartsDay pic.twitter.com/5TtitL50TZ — Ron Weasley (@EuRonWeasley) September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 and still waiting for my letter to hogwarts — mada (@madalenaar_) August 31, 2022

when these important dates arrive in the harry potter universe i realize how boring and dull my life is that i hate it i want to be packing my bag to go back to hogwarts i’m sitting on the bed thinking about the boring and normal classes without the inclusion of magic i have tomorrow — nina ‎⎊ au hinny !¡ (@pxtterluv) September 1, 2022

September 1st Today is the day to return to school at Hogwarts. Is your suitcase ready? pic.twitter.com/O7YNGBaUb9 — Hogwarts Express – Harry Potter (@ExpHogwartsBr) September 1, 2022

september 1st day to marathon harry potter and cry horrors for not going to hogwarts — victor (@dantel0ve) August 31, 2022

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais