He cheats on his wife with one of his best friends in a Netflix romance series

University friends is a comedy series by Netflix with two seasons for those who want something lighter and have some good laughs.

Names like Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key and Fred Savage make up the cast of the series.

A group of friends who shared their early lives at Harvard find themselves in their 40s with very different situations of professional and personal success, and their complicated interpersonal relationships always lead to moments when nostalgia trumps love for adulthood.

University friends has clear inspiration in Friends and the line is very similar.

Let’s see some friends’ lives after they’re older and stuff. The series has Cobie Smuldersfrom How I Met Your Mother in the cast, and that’s what caught my attention when I pressed play.

It’s a simple series, for fun and nothing more. If you’re looking for something like that today, it might satisfy you a lot.

