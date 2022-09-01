High definition video shows never-before-seen Titanic details 110 years after sinking – News

In 1912, the ship Titanic sank when it collided with an iceberg on its first voyage, between Southampton, England, and New York, USA. The tragedy with the vessel, which was described as ‘unsinkable’, killed more than 1,500 people. The story became known around the world when it was told in theaters and the film won an Oscar in 1998. To this day, items from survivors and ship’s utensils are auctioned for high sums. Discover some of these objects * Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques Reproduction: website/Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd and Facebook/RMS Titanic, Inc.

The Spillers & Bakers Pilot brand cookie was aboard the Titanic and was kept by James Fenwick, a passenger on one of the ships that helped rescue survivors of the sinking in 1912. The item was taken by him from a survival kit that was in a of the lifeboats and was placed in an envelope. On the paper, Fenwick wrote ‘Titanic Lifeboat Pilot Cookie, April 1912’. The cracker and the envelope were sold for 15,000 pounds sterling, equivalent to R$91,800, according to information from Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. Reproduction: website/ Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

An unused ticket to watch the Titanic depart the harbor was also among the items auctioned. Measuring 7.5 cm by 12.5 cm, the paper is numbered 1,246 and guaranteed entry to accompany the launch of the vessel in Belfast, at 12:15 pm on May 31, 1911. The ticket was sold for 20 thousand euros, the equivalent to BRL 101,800 Reproduction: website/ Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

The Titanic guard Alfred Evans’ razor is among the items yet to be auctioned. The object has the Oceanic inscription and is dated 1911. The current minimum auction value is 32 pounds sterling, equivalent to R$195.84. An identical blade from another crew member on board is on display at the museum of the Titanic Historical Society, Inc., a non-profit organization whose purpose is to preserve the ship’s history. Reproduction: website/Bloomfield Auctions

The Titanic’s plan is one of the most important pieces of the ship’s memory. Designed by the White Star Line’s naval architecture department, the item was used to investigate the vessel’s sinking. Witnesses, for example, through the registration, were able to identify known locations inside the ship. It is also possible to view annotations on the map that indicate the part where the iceberg hit. Regarding values, there are some versions of the design and the auction price was 220 thousand euros, equivalent to R$ 1,119,800 Reproduction: website/ Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

Wallace Hartley’s violin is an emblematic object of the wreck. As the Titanic began to sink, the violinist began playing the instrument and his band accompanied him. The song chosen for the tragic end was ‘Nearer My God to Thee’. Although it is no longer possible to play it, the violin was sold for 1.1 million euros, the equivalent of R$5,599,000. Reproduction: website/ Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd

A collection of bracelets found in the wreckage of the Titanic is currently the most expensive set of items from the wreck. The most notable piece was diamond and engraved with the name ‘Amy’. The total value of the lot was 1.7 million euros, equivalent to R$ 8.6 million Reproduction: Facebook/RMS Titanic, Inc.

A White Star Line blanket for passengers on deck is part of a lot that is yet to be auctioned. The item set, which also includes letters, a medal and a small items box, belonged to Margaret ‘Molly’ Brown, a Titanic survivor and American socialite. She was also an activist for the rights of women, children and workers. According to Bloomfield Auctions, the minimum amount for which your items can be auctioned is 75,000 pounds sterling, equivalent to R$459,000. Reproduction: website/Bloomfield Auctions

The Medal of the Legion of Honor is the highest award bestowed upon an individual. Encrusted with diamonds, the item was awarded to Molly by the French for her charitable efforts during World War I. After the sinking of the Titanic, she continued to volunteer and created the Survivors Committee, raising money for those left helpless by the disaster. Reproduction: website/Bloomfield Auctions

Letters to actor Errol Flynn, known for acting in ‘cloak and sword’ films, and a series of documents relating to the Hollywood heartthrob are also part of Molly Brown’s lot. It is estimated that the set of items will sell for a value between 150 and 250 thousand pounds sterling, equivalent to a price between R$918 thousand and R$ 1.5 million. Reproduction: website/Bloomfield Auctions