High-end gamer monitors have unmissable discounts in store ⋆

This week, the amazon decided to celebrate “Gamer’s Day” in style and started a promotional action that was named “Gamer Week”. As you may have guessed, we are talking about several offers related to products aimed at video game fans. In this sense, I would like to draw your attention to some high-end monitors that are attracting attention for their unmissable discounts… shall we take a look?

For starters, we have the gaming monitor Dell G2722H 27”, which is 10% off. This product has an anti-glare screen (1920×1080, 165Hz) and is part of the famous brand’s gaming series. In fact, this is an option that stands out for its versatility and bold design. Another very interesting option, among the main Amazon offers, is the gamer monitor BenQ Zowie 24”, which is also 10% off. This is an option that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and still draws attention for easily integrating with new generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Now, if you’re into one of those ultrawide monitors, don’t forget to check out the interesting gaming monitor LG Ultrawide 34WP550, 10% off. After all, this product offers a 2560×1080 resolution, several levels of adjustment and a good series of technologies aimed at improving the gaming experience. Finally, we have the gaming monitor Alienware AW2521H 24.5”, which is 6% off and stands out for offering a refresh rate of 240Hz. In addition, the product is compatible with state-of-the-art technological resources and has a style capable of raising the aesthetic level of your gamer setup. And that’s it! If you’re looking for a good gaming monitor, be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s “Gamer Week” deals before the promotional period comes to an end.

