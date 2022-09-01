Horizon | Jena Malone and Michael Rooker Join Kevin Costner’s Western

Jena Malone

Deadline announced on Wednesday (31) a considerable addition to the cast for Horizon, Kevin Costner’s ambitious new western in three parts, in its return to the screen.

The cast will also include Jena Malone (Sucker Punch: Surreal World), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico) and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The group joins Sam Worthington (Avatar: Water Way), Sienna Miller (GI Joe: Rise of Snake), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Luke Wilson (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Thomas Haden Church ( Spider-Man 3).

Kevin Costner’s Epic

Horizon will be a Warner Bros and New Line production, spanning a period of 15 years to show transformations in the American West during and after the American Civil War.

It is Kevin Costner’s first directorial project since the 2003 Justice Pact. In 1990, Costner released the classic Dances with Wolves, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Horizon will be written, directed and produced by Kevin Costner, and will begin filming this week. The project does not yet have a premiere date.

