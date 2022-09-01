How could She-Hulk be helping a new group of villains?

The third episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes premiered this Thursday (1st) on Disney+. During the unreleased chapter, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her first court case at GLK&H. And right off the bat, the lawyer represented her cousin Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) biggest antagonist: the Abominable (Tim Roth). But by participating in the court case, the protagonist may be helping a new group of Marvel villains.

[Atenção: esse texto contém spoilers, cuidado para não azedar sua semana]

Despite being against the odds, Jennifer managed to win the case. The lawyer proved the Abomination’s rehabilitation and clarified the incident with Wong (Benedict Wong). However, She-Hulk herself may be creating a threat to the Avengers.

Defender of Heroes has an identity of its own in comedy: breaking the fourth wall to talk to the audience. However, during the first episode on Disney+, the protagonist was not careful with the chat and ended up not listening to a question from her boss.

In desperation, the lawyer replied without hearing: “I have no formed opinion about”. Which surprised her boss. According to Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter), no employee had given him this answer. Jen Walters’ attitude was unprecedented.

Since then, fans and Tatiana’s character herself have longed to know what the question was. During the explanation of GLK&H, Holden may have explained the true role of the Hero Division or even revealed who is behind the company’s money.

She-Hulk and the Thunderbolts

Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk series Disclosure / Disney+

Therefore, by releasing the Abomination, She-Hulk may be helping to form the Thunderbolts. In fact, the company’s Hero Division must have been created with this single objective: to create a team of villains, a dark version of the Avengers.

And so the US government itself may be involved. Since Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Sokovia Accords have no longer been brought into the spotlight. Tired of superheroes, politicians must be building their team to control major world incidents.

The United States can then force GLK&H to represent more anti-heroes and villains. During the Disney+ original series, She-Hulk is expected to enter more court cases. In the MCU, Abomination, US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) should be part of the Thunderbolts.

However, much of the antagonist group is involved with past criminal issues. And the US government cannot simply release all the villains, as society would go wild with such a decision. The protagonist of Defender of Heroes is to be used as a scapegoat for the completion of the Thunderbolts’ plan.

The movie about antiheroes opens in July 25, 2024. But if you want to witness the formation of the Thunderbolts before release, new episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes arrive on Disney+ weekly on Thursdays.