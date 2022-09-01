How Roda, Twitter’s New Feature Works



August 31, 2022 – 12:44 pm

Twitter started to make available, for all its users, the resource of Roda, a tool that allows the option to select a specific group of people who will be able to read the posted messages. The tool, which was being tested since maywas open to all users this Tuesday, 30.

According to the social network, the idea of ​​the Twitter Wheel is to allow the user to select a kind of “best friends” group, defining who can have access to their content, something that, at least in theory, would increase the control of repercussions. from that post.

The platform allows the formation of a “ring of friends” of up to 150 people. Once selected, among the followers, the user, when posting a message, will have the option to make it visible to the general public or just to his “Wheel” of friends.

All messages that are posted only to Roda will have a green stamp, categorizing it as visible only to that group. As content is restricted to a group, it will not be possible to retweet a message posted with this tool, even if the user’s account is public.

When communicating the extension of the tool to all its follower base, Twitter reported some observations extracted from the trial period, which has been taking place since May. According to the social network, users who used the Twitter Wheel said they felt more comfortable expressing themselves, without the need to create alternative or secondary accounts for that.