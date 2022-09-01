How to prepay the PicPay Card invoice?

It is now possible to anticipate payment of the PicPay Card invoice through the application. See how-to steps

PicPay allows PicPay Card users to anticipate payment of the credit card bill offered by the platform. Previously, the feature had to be requested through a voice call. To make life easier for customers, fintech has placed the “Advance Invoice” tool in the PicPay Card tab.

Customers who need to release their credit card limit before the invoice closing day can pay in advance. When making the payment, the process takes up to one business day to complete.

The advance payment can only be made once and the minimum amount allowed is R$ 5.00, the maximum is the total amount of the invoice.

How to prepay your PicPay Card

Follow the steps to anticipate your PicPay Card invoice:

Open the PicPay app; On the home screen, tap on “Wallet” found at the bottom of the screen; Search for “My cards” and select “My PicPay Card”; Now, when opening the PicPay Card screen, tap on “Advance invoice”; Enter the amount you want to advance on the invoice; Tap “Continue”, check that the payment method is correct and tap “Pay”; To complete the action, enter your card password and press “Finish”; Done! Now your invoice is in advance.

How does PicPay Card work?

PicPay Card is the zero annual fee credit and debit card from Brazilian fintech PicPay. Services such as transactions, balance view and invoice payment are done in the PicPay app. The credit function allows customers to receive 5% of the money spent on purchases back.

The card has contactless technology, which allows payment by approximation. In addition, PicPay Card works internationally, however, you must first call the Service Center to activate the Travel Notice, to ensure the safety of all purchases made abroad or on international sites.

To request a credit card, simply have a PicPay account and go to the “Request card” area, found on the platform’s homepage.

