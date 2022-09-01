How to send confidential emails – and with validity

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Did you know that there is a way to send emails and attachments, using Gmail’s private mode, to prevent confidential information from being accessed without authorization? This mode is perfect for anyone who wants to be sure their information is safe.

If you want to know how the Gmail confidential email just keep reading this article.

Everything you need to know about Gmail confidential email

You can use confidential mode to specify a message validity period or to revoke access at any time. Recipients of the confidential message cannot send, copy, print or download it.

However, it is worth mentioning that confidential mode prevents recipients from accidentally sharing your email, but it does not prevent them from taking screenshots or photographs of messages or attachments.

However, it should be noted that recipients who have malicious software on their computers will still be able to copy or download messages or attachments.

How to send messages confidentially?

First you must access your Gmail and click on the icon to start writing. Thus, in the lower right corner, a icon with a lock and clock, you must click on it to activate confidential mode. After that, just set the expiration date so that the message remains available and the password (if you choose this feature).

“No password by SMS” option – This option allows recipients using the Gmail app to access the message directly. Those using another app will receive a password via email. “Password by SMS” option – In this case, the recipients will receive a password by text message (Enter the recipient’s phone number).

How to open confidential emails?

Those who receive an email via confidential mode must enter the password agreed with the recipient. Thus, the content of the email will appear until the expiration date allowed by the person who sent it. Also, you cannot paste, print, copy, download or forward the message.

