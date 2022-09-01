“I talk about the bridge everywhere”: how a swedish band went to Majestoso to watch a game against Bahia | black Bridge

Among the approximately four thousand people who watched the victory of Ponte Preta over Bahia, at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium, last Wednesday night, there were five new supporters, let’s say, of Macaca. And they “debuted” in a big way. witnessed the thousandth victory of the team at Majestic.

They are the members of the swedish band heavy metalAvatar. But how did they end up at Majestoso, in Campinas?

The band’s bassist, Henrik Sandelin, went through a period of exchange in the city, when he was a teenager, and lived with an alvinegra family.

– I became very friendly with the family. I created incredible bonds, they are part of my family. That’s why I talk about Ponte Preta everywhere. It’s an honor to be here for the first time in my life – said Henrik.

They went to a soccer stadium in Brazil to watch a soccer match for the first time. But they’ve already made sound on stage where the ball rolls. The band is in the country to open for Iron Maiden.

They played at the Eurobike Arena, event space at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, last Tuesday, and will be at Morumbi, this Sunday (watch the report below).

Ponte Preta wins 1,000th victory in Moisés Lucarelli against Bahia in Serie B

– Opening for Iron Maiden was unlike any other show we’ve opened in our lives. We’ve been huge fans of them since childhood. It was an incredible experience – said vocalist Jhorranes Eckerström.

Ponte made it 2 to 0 at Bahia, confirmed the moment of reaction in Serie B and achieved the historic feat of reaching the thousandth victory at home. Coach Hélio dos Anjos liked having the supporters rock and roll in the stadium box.

– Tell them they inspired us. The rhythm was heavy, mind-blowing. If the music is going to inspire us, let’s enjoy the music, right? That’s the situation – concluded Hélio.