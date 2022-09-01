In addition to “In the Name of Heaven”, check out other book adaptations available on Disney+ and Star+

Inspired by the bestselling true crime “Under the Banner of Heaven”by the author Jon Krakauerthe miniseries “In the Name of Heaven” is now available on Star+. The plot revolves around the murder in Brenda Wright Lafferty and your little daughterin the suburb of Salt Lake Vallley, in the state of Utah, in the United States, in the year 1984. Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) is the detective responsible for investigating the events that culminated in the Lafferty family tragedy. During your searches, Jeb ends up discovering hidden truths about the origins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leading the detective, and devout Mormon, to question his own faith.

And for those who love a good adaptation, the Combo+ brings a list of productions available in the Disney+ and not Star+ which are based on books. Check it out below:

Twilight

Available on Star+

The classic teen saga was inspired by the books by Stephenie Meyer and tells the story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a teenager who moves to her father’s house in the uninteresting city of Forks. She soon realizes that her new home and new school might not be so boring when she meets Edward (Robert Pattinson), an attractive and mysterious young man. As the two grow closer, the young woman discovers a shocking truth about her new boyfriend’s identity: he is a vampire. In addition to “Twilight” (2008), the following sequels: “New Moon” (2009), “Eclipse” (2010), “Breaking Dawn” (2011) and “Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012) are also available on the platform.

Percy Jackson

Available on Disney+

Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) is a young man who struggles at school, due to what he believes to be dyslexia and attention deficit disorder. He was raised by his mother, Sally, and lives with Gabe Ugliano, his stepfather, who he hates. After being attacked on a school field trip, it is revealed to Percy that he is a demigod, that is, son of the god Poseidon with a human, and has powers. Adapted through Rick Riordan’s books, the two productions “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” (2010) and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters” (2013) are available on the platform.

Hunger Games

Available on Star+

In the distant future, a good part of the population is controlled by a totalitarian regime, which remembers this domain by holding an annual – and deadly – ​​event between the 12 districts under its tutelage. To save her younger sister, young Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to represent her district in the competition and ends up having the company of Peeta Melark (Josh Hutcherson), challenging not only the dominant system, but also the strength of the other opponents.

The film series “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” (2014) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The End” (2015) is inspired by the Suzanne Collins book collection.

Alice in Wonderland

Available on Disney+

Alice is a 17-year-old girl who happens to follow a hurried white rabbit, who always looks at the clock. She enters a hole that takes her to Wonderland, a place where she was ten years ago despite not remembering anything about it. There she is welcomed by the Mad Hatter and starts to deal with fantastic and magical beings, in addition to the wrath of the powerful Queen of Hearts.

From Lewis Carroll’s book to the screen, the live-action “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) is available on Disney+, as is the 1951 animated children’s version.

Gone Girl

Available on Star+

Straight from Gillian Flynn’s bestseller, “Gone Girl” (2014) tells the story of Amy Dunne who disappears on her wedding anniversary, leaving her husband Nick in trouble. He starts acting wildly, abusing the lies, and becomes the police’s number one suspect. With the support of his twin sister Margo, Nick tries to prove her innocence while also trying to find out what happened to Amy.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Available on Disney+

The classic and beloved adventure “The Chronicles of Narnia” (2005) is based on the seven-book novel by CS Lewis, which tells the story of the brothers, Lucia, Susana, Edmundo and Pedro living in England, in the middle of World War II. They live on a mysterious teacher’s country estate, where they often play hide and seek. In one of their pranks, they discover a magical wardrobe, which takes those who walk through it to the magical world of Narnia. This new world is inhabited by strange beings such as centaurs and giants, which was once peaceful, but today lives under the curse of the White Witch, Jadis, who has made the place always be in a heavy winter. Under the guidance of the lion Aslan, who rules Narnia, the children decide to help in the fight to free this world from Jadis’ domination.

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (2005), “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” (2008) and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (2010) available on Disney+.

The book Thief

Available on Star+

Inspired by the book by Markus Zusak, “The Girl Who Stole Books” (2013) is set during World War II and features a young girl named Liesel Meminger, who survives outside of Munich through the books she steals. Helped by her adoptive father, she learns to read and share books with her friends, including a Jew who lives in hiding in her home. While not reading or studying, she runs errands for her mother and plays with her friend Rudy.

Mowgli – The Wolf Boy

Available on Disney+

The story of Mowgli was written by Rudyard Kipling before 1900 and the inspiration for the 2016 live action film. In the story the young Mowgli, a boy of Indian origin who was raised by wolves in the middle of the jungle, has only the company of the bear Baloo. and the black panther Bagheera, without any contact with humans. The boy is loved by animals, but seen as a threat by the feared tiger Shere Khan, who is hell-bent on killing him. With the wolf family threatened, Mowgli decides to walk away.

death on the nile

Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in 20th Century Studios’ DEATH ON THE NILE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Available on Star+

In “Death on the Nile” (2022), couple Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) invite their loved ones to board the Karvak boat and celebrate their new union. However, the rich heiress is mysteriously killed at night and almost all the passengers have reasons to kill her. But one of the guests, coincidentally, is the most famous detective in the world, Hercules Poirot, who begins to investigate the case. While the investigations begin on the boat itself, new deaths occur in order to cover up the truth and the case ends up being more difficult to solve with each passing time.

The film was based on one of Agatha Christie’s mystery books, in which the story is set in the same literary universe as “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), also available on Star+.

Mary Poppins

Available on Disney+

In 1910s London, a strict and stern banker with his children writes an ad in the newspaper looking for a governess. Brought by the wind in a flying umbrella, a nanny with magical powers appears to transform the family’s sad routine. In addition to the classic children’s musical inspired by PL Travers’ 1964 book, “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018) is also available on the platform.

Maze Runner

Available on Star+

In a post-apocalyptic world, young Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) is abandoned in an isolated community of boys after all memory has been erased. Soon he finds himself trapped in a labyrinth, where he will have to join forces with other young people in order to escape. The film series is based on the six-book saga by James Dashner. In addition to “Maze Runner: Run or Die” (2014), “Maze Runner: Trial by Fire” (2015) and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (2018) can also be watched on Star+.

diary of a Wimpy Kid

Available on Disney+

Greg Heffley is 13 years old and suffers from the same problems that most kids like him do: he’s not popular. With friends who aren’t among the most admired of the crowd and sharing the school hallways with boys who are taller and already shaved, he has only one certainty: elementary school is the dumbest thing there is. But he has one detail: he records his entire routine at school and with his family in a diary.

Jeff Kinney is the author of the series of 16 books that were the inspiration for the films “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2010), “Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Is the Man” (2011), “Diary of a Wimpy Kid 3: Days Dog” (2012) and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Falling on the Road” (2017), in addition to the animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” released in 2021.

Read too:





Related