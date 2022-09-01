Game of Thrones doesn’t focus so much on romance, but everyone who watched the series remembers the episode where Jon and Daenerys get together on Game of Thrones. But do you remember what episode this is?

In which episode do Jon and Daenerys get together on Game of Thrones?

Many fans have been waiting for this moment. Others feared it would occur. But it was inevitable: the atmosphere of romance between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow had been increasingly evident since the arrival of the Daughter of the Storm in Westeros. After a few episodes with subtle touches indicating that Jon and Dany would be together, the moment finally happened in the seventh episode of the seventh season.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode that Jon and Daenerys are together in Game of Thrones.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.