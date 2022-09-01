The final episode of the entire series is quite revealing. And it would be no different with the episode that Daenerys dies in Game of Thrones, being also the last episode of the series, which would conclude the eight seasons of the work of George RR Martin.

In which episode does Daenerys die on Game of Thrones?

In the sixth and final episode of the eighth and also final season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys had her ending revealed. Completing her journey towards tyranny, Daenerys ends up murdered by Jon Snow. Her lover and nephew still tries to convince her to forgive her enemies, to have mercy on those who fought her because they were just obeying orders, but she fails. Daenerys continues to maintain that she knows what is best for her people. “What about all those who think they know what’s good?” asks Jon. “They can’t choose,” Daenerys replies. “You are my queen. Now and forever,” says Jon, before killing her. And this is the moment that Daenerys dies in Game of Thrones.

Also check:

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember in which episode Daenerys dies in Game of Thrones.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.