Inter’s negative record at Neo Química Arena motivates Alemão: “One hour you will have to win” | International

To enter the G-4 in the next round, Inter will need to break a taboo of more than a decade against Corinthians. The gauchos have never won at the Neo Química Arena and haven’t defeated the paulistas away from home since 2009, when Nilmar scored an anthological goal at Pacaembu (see the video below).

In the last 13 games played in São Paulo, Inter have drawn five and lost eight. Seven of these duels, since 2014, took place in Timão’s new home.

The negative record motivates Alemão, Inter’s runner-up in the Brazilian with five goals. The 24-year-old forward is confident of the team’s good moment and the strength of Mano Menezes’ group to break the taboo and enter the top four of the competition.

This data is a motivation. If we didn’t win there, one day we’ll have to win. Let’s work to break this taboo and go there to get the three points — Alexandre Alemão

The results of the round can put Inter in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão. For that to happen, Mano’s team will need to beat Corinthians and cheer against Flamengo, who take Ceará at Maracanã, and Fluminense, who take Athletico-PR away from home.

Recent history Corinthians vs Inter

07/03/2021: Corinthians 1×1 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

10/31/2020: Corinthians 1×0 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

11/17/2019: Corinthians 0x0 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

09/23/2018: Corinthians 1×1 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

04/19/2017: Corinthians 1×1 Inter (Neo Química Arena)*

11/21/2016: Corinthians 1×0 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

06/13/2015: Corinthians 2×1 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

07/17/2014: Corinthians 2×1 Inter (Neo Química Arena)

11/30/2013: Corinthians 0x0 Inter (Pacaembu)

08/16/2012: Corinthians 1×0 Inter (Pacaembu)

07/14/2011: Corinthians 1×0 Inter (Pacaembu)

03/06/2010: Corinthians 2×0 Inter (Pacaembu)

06/17/2009: Corinthians 2×0 Inter (Pacaembu)

* Inter eliminated Corinthians on penalties for the Copa do Brasil

05/10/2009 – Corinthians 0x1 Inter – Brasileirão

Remember the goal scored by Nilmar, from Inter, against Corinthians in 2009

It has been 13 years since the last victory over Corinthians in São Paulo. That game is still in the memory of the Colorado fans. After D’Alessandro’s inversion, Nilmar dominated, passed through almost the entire opposing team until sending it to the back of the net.

Inter: Laura; Bolivar, Índio, Álvaro and Kléber; Glaydson, Magrão, Guiñazu and D’Alessandro (Andrezinho); Taison (Giuliano) and Nilmar (Alecsandro) – Tite

Laura; Bolivar, Índio, Álvaro and Kléber; Glaydson, Magrão, Guiñazu and D’Alessandro (Andrezinho); Taison (Giuliano) and Nilmar (Alecsandro) – Tite Corinthians: Philip; Diogo (Alessandro), Renato Chaves, Jean and Diego Sacoman; Jucieli (Dentinho), Boquita, Cristian and Wellington Saci (Otacílio Neto); Lulinha e Souza – Mano Menezes

